Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus - How Do They Compare?

Verna vs Virtus: Buyers looking for a looking for a sedan, which offers performance, has features, and is safe have handful of options to choose from. The Hyundai Verna is a popular choice among buyers in India. It competes with the Volkswagen Virtus in its segment. Both the sedans have bold looks, turbo petrol engines, and is loaded with features.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Virtus for buyers:

Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus: Engine

The buyers of the Hyundai Verna can choose it from two engine options. It has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, making 115 bhp and 143 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or IVT gearbox. Secondly it has a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, making 160 bhp and 254 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT gearbox.

On the other hand, the Volkswagen Virtus has a 1.0L TSI petrol engine, making 120 bhp and 170 Nm torque, paired with six-speed manual or automatic gearbox. It is also available with a 1.5L TSI EVO petrol engine, having a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

​​Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus: Safety Features

Both the Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Virtus has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test safety rating. Further, both are equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features. However, the Hyundai Verna offers Level-2 ADAS features, which are missing on the Virtus.

Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus: Features

Talking about the convenience features, both the Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Virtus are equipped with multiple convenience features. Verna has a regular sunroof, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, driving modes, and more. The Volkswagen Virtus offers a regular sunroof, automatic climate control, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, automatic headlamps, and more. It misses out on the ambient lights.

Hyundai Verna vs Volkswagen Virtus: Price