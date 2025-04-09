Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 700: Which Mid-Size SUV Should You Pick?

Tata vs Mahindra: The mid-size SUV segment has vehicles, which offer great features, has comfortable seating, and is available with either a petrol or a diesel engine. Tata Safari is one of the popular option among the customers in India. It has decent feature list, is safe, and is available in a single engine option. It competes with the Mahindra XUV 700. The XUV 700 is a feature-loaed cabin, has decent space, and two-engine options.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV 700 for the buyers:

Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 700: Features

Both the Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV 700 are loaded with a long list of features. The Tata Safari has a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more. The Mahindra XUV 700 has features such as dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, driving modes, and more.

Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 700: Safety Rating

Both the Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV 700 are safe SUVs. The Tata Safari has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. The Mahindra XUV 700 scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP.

Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 700: Engine Specifications

The Tata Safari has a single engine option for the buyers. It has a 2.0L diesel engine, producing 168 bhp and 370 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. However, it still misses out on an AWD drivetrain.

The buyers of the Mahindra XUV 700 have a petrol and a diesel engine option. It has a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, producing 200 bhp and 380 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. There is a 2.2L diesel engine, which makes 185 bhp and 450 Nm torque. This is paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The buyers can also opt for an AWD drivetrain.

Tata Safari vs Mahindra XUV 700: Price