  • India fine-tuning FTAs with various nations to suit domestic industry: Prasada

Published 17:50 IST, September 9th 2024

India fine-tuning FTAs with various nations to suit domestic industry: Prasada

India is revising FTAs with South Korea, Malaysia and various countries to benefit the domestic industries and will play great role for auto component industry.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India fine tuning FTAs with various nations to suit domestic industry.
India fine tuning FTAs with various nations to suit domestic industry. | Image: ACMA and E&Y study
  • 1 min read
