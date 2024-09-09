Published 17:50 IST, September 9th 2024
India fine-tuning FTAs with various nations to suit domestic industry: Prasada
India is revising FTAs with South Korea, Malaysia and various countries to benefit the domestic industries and will play great role for auto component industry.
- Automobile
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India fine tuning FTAs with various nations to suit domestic industry. | Image: ACMA and E&Y study
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
17:50 IST, September 9th 2024