Published 18:52 IST, December 14th 2024
PM Modi Quotes Nehru's 1951 Letter To CMs On Changing The Constitution
PM Modi in his reply to the Constitution debate in Lok Sabha attacked the Congress party for imposing emergency in the country.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday quoted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's letter to Chief Ministers' of the state in 1951 during his reply to the Constitution debate in Lok Sabha. PM Modi said that it was Pandit Nehru who had said that we must not hesitate to change the Constitution if it comes in our way.
During his speech, PM Modi launched repeated attacks at the Congress and Gandhi family saying they challenged the Constitution adding nobody destroyed the Constitution the way Congress did. They snatched peoples' fundamental rights during the emergency.
PM Modi said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi just to save her chair imposed emergency in the country.
“I expected good debate on Constitution, but some decided to grieve their losses,” PM Modi added.
More to follow…
Updated 19:08 IST, December 14th 2024