Inside Putin’s Aurus Senat Limousine And Why It Is Called ‘Fortress On Wheels’ | Pics

Putin's Aurus Senat: Russian President Vladimir Putin will touchdown in India on December 4, 2025, for the Annual Summit Talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Putin is on a two-day visit, and it is his first trip in four years. He is expected to use his signature state vehicle, the Aurus Senat Limousine, which is Russia’s official presidential state car, during his official visit to India. The Aurus Senat took over from the Mercedes-Benz S 600 Guard Pullman, and became Putin’s primary presidential limousine, which had been used for state visits up until then. In September 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Taijin for the SCO Summit and was seen travelling with Putin in the same limousine.

Why is Putin's Aurus Senat called ‘Fortress on Wheels’?

Putin’s Aurus Senat is often called a “fortress on wheels” because the armoured limousine is built to withstand gunfire, blasts and chemical threats. It comes with reinforced body panels, run-flat tyres and advanced life-support systems.

What are the engine specifications of the Aurus Senat Limousine?

The Aurus Senat Limousine is powered by a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine, which makes 598 bhp and 880 Nm of torque. Though it comes with heavy protection systems and reinforced structure, the Senat is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in under nine seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 160 km/h.

How secure is the Aurus Senat Limousine?

Since the Aurus Senat is an armoured vehicle, it is believed to meet higher ballistic resistance certifications. The armour plating and glass of the limousine can withstand high-calibre rounds; the floor is reinforced against explosions. It comes with run-flat tyres, which allow continued travel even after damage. The fuel tank of the Aurus Senat is also protected, and to safeguard from chemical threats, it comes with air-filtration measures that are meant to shield occupants from such attacks.

What are the dimensions of the Aurus Senat?

The Aurus Senat Limousine is 5.63m in length and is roughly 2m wide.

What is the price of the Aurus Senat Limousine?

Since the Senat is manufactured in very limited numbers, it adds to its exclusivity. The Aurus Senat is priced around 18 million rubles (which is roughly ₹2.5 crore), but the armoured presidential version is more expensive and is not available to the public.