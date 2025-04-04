Mahindra XUV 3XO to Nissan GTR: Top 5 Cars Owned by John Abraham

John Abraham Car Collection: John Abraham, a Bollywood celebrity, and an automotive enthusiast is known for his car collection. His garage consists of multiple luxury sportscars and SUVs, showcasing his passion for automobiles. Recently, John Abraham took the delivery of his exclusive Mahindra Thar Roxx and earlier he added a Mahindra XUV 3XO to his garage. Apart from that, his garage consists of swanky Lamborghini, Nissan GTR, Audi’s as well as a great bike collection too.

Here is a list of the top 5 cars in John Abraham’s collection:

Mahindra Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the recent entry to his garage. John Abraham has a bespoke version of the Thar Roxx, which consists of his initials ‘JA’ on the fenders and the interiors. He purchased the diesel automatic 4x4 variant of the Thar Roxx.

The price of Mahindra Thar Roxx is ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Following the Mahindra Thar Roxx, John Abraham added the Mahindra XUV 3XO to his garage in 2024. He bought the XUV 3XO for his father as a birthday gift. The XUV 3XO is available in three engine options and has multiple features on offer. It has a wireless charger, a panoramic and a regular sunroof, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, and more.

The price of Mahindra XUV 3XO is ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan GTR

Coming to his love for sports cars, John Abraham owns a swanky Nissan GTR, ‘the Godzilla’. Nissan GTR is a two-door, two-seater performance sedan, and came via the CBU route in India. It is powered by a 3.0L V6 petrol engine.

The last recorded price of Nissan GTR is ₹2.55 crore (ex-showroom).

Lamborghini Gallardo

The next performance supercar on the list of John Abraham’s car collection is the Lamborghini Gallardo. It is a popular supercar among Bollywood celebrities and it was replaced Gallardo was replaced by the Huracan. It is powered by a 5.2L V10 petrol engine.

The last recorded price of Lamborghini Gallardo is ₹2.11 crore (ex-showroom).

Audi Q7

Despite owning multiple performance supercars, John Abraham also owns luxury SUVs. He has an Audi Q7, which is a seven-seater luxury SUV. According to reports, John uses the Q7 to go to parties and events or has friends and family with him.