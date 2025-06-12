Is Tata Tiago EV Worth ₹12 Lakh? Five Reasons Why You Should Consider or Avoid It

Tata Tiago EV Highlights: If you are looking for a small hatchback, having decent space and comfort and runs on electricity under ₹12 lakh have a handful of options to choose from. You can either consider the MG Comet EV or the Tata Tiago EV in the EV hatchback segment. The Tata Tiago EV is based on the regular ICE Tiago, having a similar space, comfort, and features, but as the name suggests, it runs on battery power. In January 2025, Tata Motors updated the Tiago EV with model year updates and revised the exteriors, added new features, and updated the colour options.

Tata Tiago EV Front, Image Souce: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Recently, we drove the Tata Tiago EV in the city and on the highway. We tested out its range, comfort, ease of charging, and other factors related to an electric vehicle.

Tata Tiago EV Side, Image Souce: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Here are five reasons whether you should consider the Tiago EV or avoid it:

Range

The first factor associated with any electric vehicle, which can affect your decision to buy that is the range on offer. Tata Motors offers the Tiago EV with two battery packs, a 19.2 kWh battery, having a claimed range of 250 km. The second battery pack is the 24 kWh, having a claimed range of 315 km.

Tata Tiago EV Rear, Image Souce: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

We drove the 24 kWh battery pack in different driving modes, and used air conditioning at normal temperature, and we got a real-world range of 190 km on a single charge. Without using an air conditioner, you can easily stretch out a driving range of 210-220 km on a single charge.

Tata Tiago EV Rear Left Quarter, Image Souce: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Charging

The next factor that can alter your buying decision of an EV is the charging infrastructure. The Tata Tiago EV supports both AC and DC charging. However, when we tried to charge it at home using a 16A socket, it showed an earth fault. So we have to take the Tiago EV to a public charger.

Tata Tiago EV LED Headlamps, Image Souce: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The charging infrastructure is at a very initial stage. To fast-charge our car using a 60 kW DC fast charger, we have to travel 8-10 km to a public charging station in a mall, and there we have to get it charged. To charge it completely, it took a total time of approximately 1-1.5 hours.

Features

Since the Tata Tiago EV is a budget EV hatchback, it still offers multiple convenience features. It comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment system, which we have seen on the Punch, Nexon EV, Nexon and other Tata cars, automatic climate control, driving modes, traction control, and a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Tata Tiago EV Dashboard, Image Souce: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Tata Tiago EV has a reverse parking camera and sensors on offer. The camera quality is fair enough seeing the price segment and there are adaptive guidelines for better experience.

Tata Tiago EV Reverse Parking Camera, Image Souce: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

It comes with a push-button start or stop system. For that, Tata Motors provides a request sensor only on the driver side. By offering it on the co-driver side, as well, the practicality and the convenience of locking and unlocking the Tiago EV could have been simpler.

Tata Tiago EV Left Door Handle, Image Souce: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The infotainment system is responsive to use and offers wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Tata Tiago EV Automatic Climate Control, Image Souce: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Further, there is a 45W USB Type-C charger port to fast-charge your phone, cruise control, which is a good feature to use on a long route and 3 modes for the regenerative braking. The third mode of regenerative braking helps in doing a one-pedal drive.

Tata Tiago EV Steering Wheel, Image Souce: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Comfort

During our drive, the seats were comfortable and offered a decent experience. The cushioning of the seats was on point. The front seats offered good comfort, and there was decent space. However, we felt the centre console a bit protruding towards the left side of the driver's side, which sometimes hampered our experience and didn’t let the left foot rest comfortably. Additionally, Tata Motors could have offered a front centre armrest in the Tiago EV, which we feel could have elevated the experience on the front.

Tata Tiago EV Taillamps, Image Souce: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Now, coming to the rear seats of the Tiago EV, there is decent space on offer. There is a fair amount of leg room, knee room for the rear seat passengers, and the shoulder room could have been better. The rear seats of the Tiago EV can be a tight space for three passengers. Further, as we know, it is a budget EV under ₹12 lakh; if there had been a centre armrest, the experience could have been improved. The rest, there are no rear AC vents, to cool you down in the scorching heat, but to charge your phone, there is a 12V socket on offer.

Tata Tiago EV Wheel, Image Souce: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The suspensions are tuned on the softer side, and it takes on the bad roads and bumps effortlessly. However, there is some suspension noise and outside noise that does filter inside the cabin.

Price

The price of the Tata Tiago EV starts at ₹8.46 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base, XE Medium Range, and it goes to ₹11.80 lakh for the XZ Plus Tech LUX Long Range variant.

Tata Tiago EV Instrument Cluster, Image Souce: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)