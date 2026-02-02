Is Volkswagen Taigun Worth ₹12 Lakh? Five Reasons Why You Should Consider or Avoid It

Key Features of VW Taigun: The compact SUV segment offers a range of options in the market. These cars are feature-rich, have multiple engine options, and have comfortable seating. Some of the popular options among buyers are the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and others.

In this segment, if you are considering a safe SUV that has German driving characteristics with good performance, you can check out the Volkswagen Taigun. It has decent features, strong performance from its 1.5L TSI EVO petrol engine, and decent space. However, it is expected to get an update later in 2026.

Here is a snippet of our experience with the Volkswagen Taigun 1.5L GT after driving it for 1,600km, which will help you to decide whether you should buy this or not:

Performance

The Taigun is offered with a 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI EVO petrol engine, paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox. We drove the 1.5L TSI EVO petrol engine, which produces 150 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, mated with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. Along with that, to increase fuel efficiency, Volkswagen offers it with cylinder-deactivation technology, which shuts two cylinders of the engine to increase the mileage.

Volkswagen Taigun Engine | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The performance from the engine is good, and the turbo lag is well contained. Since we drove the seven-speed DSG gearbox, the shifts were pretty smooth, and the gearing is on the taller side. With the paddle shifters, it becomes more fun-to-drive, and it holds on a gear till 6,500 RPM. You’ll enjoy driving it in the city, and on long trips, it gains pace instantly and pulls effortlessly.

Volkswagen Taigun Instrument Cluster | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

However, for fuel-efficency, you get cylinder deactivation technology, wherein it shuts two cylinders of the engine. This helps in gaining better mileage and is mainly used at city speeds, wherein the car is in a lower gear and is cruising around 1,800-1,900 RPM. During our 1,600km drive, we got a fuel efficiency of 12.9 km/L.

Comfort

The seats of the Taigun are comfortable. The bolstering and the cushioning are on point, and on long trips, you’ll not feel tired. The ingress and egress are easy slide-ins, and there is ample space. The cabin is wide enough, and you don’t rub your shoulders with the co-passenger.

Volkswagen Taigun Rear Seats | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The rear seats also offer comfortable seating. Though there is a decent amount of knee and leg room, it is a comfortable space to be in. During long trips, we enjoyed being in the rear seats, and the rear AC vents and Type-C charging ports increases your comfort. However, since there is a slight hump in the centre, the rear seats are best suited for two passengers.

Ride and Handling

The suspensions of the Taigun are well-calibrated. Though it has a slightly softer suspension setup, it offers a good ride quality. It glides on bad roads and potholes, but on some expansion joints, it does filter inside the cabin. On triple-digit speeds, it maintains the momentum and stays planted.

Volkswagen Taigun Front | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The body roll in the Taigun is well contained, and you don’t feel underconfident while cornering. The steering wheel has good feel and feedback, and has a slight weight to it compared to other compact SUVs in its segment. It changes lanes on slight inputs and on corners, it maintains its line and offers an aggressive driving experience.

Features

The Taigun has decent features on offer. Some of the key features are a 10.1-inch infotainment system, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and others. Since it comes with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it connects instantly and has a crisp display. Moreover, since it was the 1.5 GT variant, it has a red colour ambient lighting, giving a sporty cabin aesthetic.

Volkswagen Taigun Dashboard | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

However, there are some features in the Taigun that require an update in its coming facelift model. For starters, it comes with a reverse parking camera and reverse parking sensors only, and the camera quality is decent. If you are a music lover, then you’ll feel a need to upgrade the audio setup, as the sound output from the speakers is decent, and it's competition SUVs offer better music systems.

Practicality

The Volkswagen Taigun is a practical SUV. There are plenty of storage spaces on offer. Firstly, the glovebox is huge and has good storage. In the centre, there are cup holders, which can easily accommodate small water bottles. The door pockets are large enough and can fit a 1L water bottle. Talking about boot space, though it is not the biggest in the segment and is just 382L, it is a practical space, and can easily accommodate a wheelchair after removing the parcel tray.

Should You Buy It?