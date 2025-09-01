Is Your Car E20 Petrol Compliant? Here’s How To Check

E20 Petrol Compliant Cars: As India is moving towards cleaner fuels, petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol, which is known as E20 petrol, is slowly being introduced at multiple fuel pumps across India. While the government aims that the E20 petrol helps in reducing emissions and cutting down oil imports, many car owners are still unaware whether they should run their cars on E20 petrol or not. Using E20 petrol in a car that is not designed for it can lead to mileage drop, performance issues and higher running costs.

Here’s how you can check whether your car is E20 petrol compliant or not:

The first way, which is one of the easiest methods, is to check your car manual. Mostly, auto manufacturers mention the fuel compliance on the engine specifications or the fuel type to be used in the vehicle. Another option is to look at the fuel sticker on your car. Most car manufacturers mention fuel compatibility near the fuel lid or inside the fuel flap. If your vehicle supports E20, it will clearly say so.

However, if you still have doubts whether your car is E20 petrol compliant or not, you can visit the official website of your car manufacturer or contact your nearest service centre. Automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Honda have said that their newer models, especially those made after April 2023, are E20-ready.

What is the price of the E20 fuel in India?