Mumbai Traffic ALERT: Alternate Route For Commuters Heading To CST, Panjarpol Freeway Due To Maratha Quota Protest
Traffic Advisory in Mumbai: Due to the Maratha Quota Protest in Mumbai, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory. Check alternative routes:
Traffic Advisory in Mumbai: The people of the Maratha community are protesting in Mumbai's Azad Maidan, demanding Maratha reservation. Thousands of people from the community have reached Mumbai's Azad Maidan under the leadership of activist Manoj Jarange Patil. In this situation, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued an advisory announcing traffic restrictions in the Mankhurd and Trombay areas.
On a post on X, Mumbai Traffic Police said, “Due to heavy traffic on the Freeway, Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Due to political agitation, people are requested to avoid going towards CST and its surrounding area.”
In another post on X, the Mumbai Traffic Police urged the commuters that the Morcha will start from Beed and will reach via the Navi Mumbai - Panjarpol by car and other vehicles. Since there will be a huge crowd of people
Which Roads Are Closed?
All Heavy vehicles are restricted from 12 am till further notice.
- All types of vehicles going from Vashi to Panjarpol-Freeway via South Bond are closed.
- All types of vehicles going from Veer Jijabai Bhosale Marg to Trombay are closed.
- All types of vehicles going from Chhedanagar to Freeway are closed.
What are the alternative routes?
- If you are coming from Vashi, you will take a right turn from South Bond and enter Mumbai City via the Veer Jijabhai Bhosle Road.
- If you are going to Trombay and the Freeway from Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road, you will enter Mumbai City via the Chhedanagar Road.
- If you are travelling to Five from Chhedanagar, you’ll have to take a right turn to enter Mumbai City, via the Amarmahal, Sumannagar Junction to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.
