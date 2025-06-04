Is Your Favourite Bullet Now Going Electric? What You Must Know

Upcoming EV Bike from RE: Since the EV two-wheeler segment sales are pacing up in India, Royal Enfield a popular two-wheeler manufacturer of bikes like Bullet, Classic, and other motorcycles is gearing up to enter the EV market. Royal Enfield first showcased its upcoming electric motorcycle, Flying Flea in the Milan Auto Show 2024. Later it was unveiled in India in New Delhi and reports suggest it is expected to launch in 2026.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Royal Enfield Flying Flea EV Motorcycles:

Royal Enfield Flying Flea Features:

At Consumer Electronic Show 2024, Royal Enfield announced a partnership with Snapdragon for connected features. The Snapdragon chips used will allow the real-time tracking of the upcoming Flying Flea EV motorcycle. Further, it will come equipped with five riding modes, voice assist button, and will come with smartphone connectivity to unlock the vehicle.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea Design:

The design of the Royal Enfield Flying Flea is modern and has retro-elements and has a streamlined design. For starters, it has a slim design, has a circular headlamps and tail lamps, and it has black alloy wheels on offer.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea Expected Range

As per media reports, the Royal Enfield Flying Flea is expected to offer a range of 100 km.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea Lineup:

Royal Enfield Flying Flea will offer two products in the electric vehicle lineup. Talking about the product, one will be the classic-styled FF-C6 followed by the scrambler-styled FF-S6.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea Launch:

The two upcoming EV motorcycles from the Royal Enfield under its Flying Flea category are likely to launch in 2026.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea Price:

Since majority of the Royal Enfield motorcycles are priced around ₹2-4 lakh, we expect the price of the Flyinig Flea to be in the range of ₹2-3 lakh.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea Rivals: