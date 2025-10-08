Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Jeep Updates Compass: Jeep India has launched a special edition of its entry-level SUV, Compass Track Edition, for the Indian market. The automaker has made cosmetic changes to the exteriors of the Compass, gets updated upholstery for the interiors. Since it is based on the Model S variant, which is the top-spec variant, it is equipped with multiple convenience and safety features. Regarding the powertrain, it remains unchanged.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Jeep Compass Track Edition:

Jeep Compass Track Edition Price

The price of the Jeep Compass Track Edition starts at ₹26.78 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual variant and ₹28.64 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic variant.

Jeep Compass Track Edition Exteriors

On the outside, the Jeep Compass Track Edition gets e hood decal, has piano black detailing on the grille, badges, and mouldings, along with the exclusive Track Edition insignia. On the side, it runs on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, which are finished in tech Grey paint shade. There are multiple highlights of Spruce Beige, giving it a bold presence.

Jeep Compass Track Edition Interiors

On the inside, the Jeep Compass Track Edition comes with Tupelo Leatherette Seats, the chrome is now in Dark Espresso Smoke finish, and the seats get Spruce Beige contrast stitching. Additionally, the steering wheel is finished in Cortina, and there are multiple piano black inserts.

Jeep Compass Track Edition Features

Since the Jeep Compass Track Edition is based on the Model S variant, which is the top-spec, it comes with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an Alpine sound system, and more. Further, it has dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof as well.

Jeep Compass Track Edition Engine Specifications