Jeep Compass vs Mahindra Scorpio N - How Do They Compare?

Jeep vs Mahindra: The mid-size SUV segment offers multiple options, which are feature-rich, come with a 4x4 setup, and offer a comfortable cabin space. In this segment, the Mahindra Scorpio N is a popular choice among buyers. It has bold road presence, is huge in dimensions, and offers reliable petrol and diesel engine options. On the other hand, it competes with the Jeep Compass, which is an underrated SUV in its segment. Both have a 4x4 option and a robust stance.

Here is a quick comparison of the Jeep Compass and the Mahindra Scorpio N for prospective buyers:

Jeep Compass vs Mahindra Scorpio N - Price

The price of the Jeep Compass starts at ₹20.88 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹35.97 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Mahindra Scorpio N is ₹15.68 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹28.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Jeep Compass vs Mahindra Scorpio N - Features

Regarding the feature list, both offer decent features. The Compass comes with dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and others. On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio N has a regular sunroof, an analogue instrument cluster, a wireless charger, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, and others.

Jeep Compass vs Mahindra Scorpio N - Safety Features

In terms of safety, both have similar features. The Compass comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and traction control, but it misses out on ADAS features. However, the Scorpio N comes with ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others.

Jeep Compass vs Mahindra Scorpio N - Engine Specifications

The Jeep Compass is available with a single 2.0L diesel engine, mated with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. On the other hand, you can choose the Mahindra Scorpio N with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox or a 2.2L diesel engine, with the same gearbox.