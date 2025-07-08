Jeep Compass vs Tata Harrier - Which Diesel SUV to Choose Around ₹25 Lakh?

Best Diesel SUV: If you are looking for a mid-size SUV that boasts a good road presence, a powerful diesel engine, and is feature-loaded, then you have multiple options to choose from, starting around ₹25 lakh. Around this budget, you can check the Tata Harrier. It has good features and comes with a 2.0L diesel engine. On the other hand, you can consider the Jeep Compass. It has a similar feature list and a similar 2.0L diesel engine.

Here is a brief comparison of the Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier for prospective buyers:

Jeep Compass vs Tata Harrier - Price

The price of the Jeep Compass starts at ₹22.43 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and the price of the Tata Harrier starts at ₹17.43 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Jeep Compass vs Tata Harrier - Features

The feature list on the Jeep Compass includes a dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, front ventilated seats, and more. On the other side, the Tata Harrier has driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and others.

Jeep Compass vs Tata Harrier - Colours

You can choose the Jeep Compass from seven colour options. On the other side, you can choose the Tata Harrier from six colour options.

Jeep Compass vs Tata Harrier - Engine Specifications

Both the Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier have a similar 2.0L diesel engine, sourced from Stellantis. This engine makes 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. However, the Jeep Compass comes with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and has a 4x4 drivetrain option as well to choose from. On the other side, the Tata Harrier has a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Republic Auto Says