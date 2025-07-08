Jeep Compass vs Tata Harrier - Which Diesel SUV to Choose Around ₹25 Lakh?

Updated 8 July 2025 at 11:47 IST
Best Diesel SUV: If you are looking for a mid-size SUV that boasts a good road presence, a powerful diesel engine, and is feature-loaded, then you have multiple options to choose from, starting around ₹25 lakh. Around this budget, you can check the Tata Harrier. It has good features and comes with a 2.0L diesel engine. On the other hand, you can consider the Jeep Compass. It has a similar feature list and a similar 2.0L diesel engine.
Here is a brief comparison of the Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier for prospective buyers:
The price of the Jeep Compass starts at ₹22.43 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and the price of the Tata Harrier starts at ₹17.43 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
The feature list on the Jeep Compass includes a dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, front ventilated seats, and more. On the other side, the Tata Harrier has driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and others.
You can choose the Jeep Compass from seven colour options. On the other side, you can choose the Tata Harrier from six colour options.
Both the Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier have a similar 2.0L diesel engine, sourced from Stellantis. This engine makes 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. However, the Jeep Compass comes with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and has a 4x4 drivetrain option as well to choose from. On the other side, the Tata Harrier has a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
Both SUVs are available with a diesel engine option only. If you are looking for a premium cabin and good road presence, then you can consider the Jeep Compass. However, the dealership and after-sales service network of Jeep is poor as compared to Tata Motors. If you are looking for a bigger SUV, more features, then you can consider the Tata Harrier.
