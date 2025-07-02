Exclusive: Tata Harrier EV Bookings Start, Delivery To Start From End July 2025

Tata Harrier EV Bookings: Tata Motors has started taking bookings for its flagship EV SUV, Harrier EV, in the indian market. Sources told Republic Auto that the booking amount for the Harrier EV is ₹21,000, and the deliveries are expected to begin from July end, 2025. The Tata Harrier EV is a safe SUV, as it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, and it is available in two battery packs to choose from.

Here is a quick rundown of the Tata Harrier EV for buyers:

Tata Harrier EV Booking

You can book the Tata Harrier EV for an amount of ₹21,000.

Tata Harrier EV Deliveries

According to sources, the deliveries of the Harrier EV will begin at the end of July 2025.

Tata Harrier EV Safety Features

The Harrier EV is a safe SUV as it scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Further, it comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Highline TPMS, traction control, and others.

Tata Harrier EV Range