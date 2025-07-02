Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 2 July 2025 at 11:56 IST

Exclusive: Tata Harrier EV Bookings Start, Delivery To Start From End July 2025

Tata Harrier EV Bookings: Tata Motors have started taking the bookings of the Harrier EV SUV for the Indian market. Here's everything you need to know:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Tata Harrier EV Launched in India
Tata Harrier EV | Image: Tata

Tata Harrier EV Bookings: Tata Motors has started taking bookings for its flagship EV SUV, Harrier EV, in the indian market. Sources told Republic Auto that the booking amount for the Harrier EV is ₹21,000, and the deliveries are expected to begin from July end, 2025. The Tata Harrier EV is a safe SUV, as it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, and it is available in two battery packs to choose from.

Here is a quick rundown of the Tata Harrier EV for buyers:

Tata Harrier EV Booking

You can book the Tata Harrier EV for an amount of ₹21,000.

Tata Harrier EV Deliveries

According to sources, the deliveries of the Harrier EV will begin at the end of July 2025.

Tata Harrier EV Safety Features

The Harrier EV is a safe SUV as it scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Further, it comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Highline TPMS, traction control, and others. 

Tata Harrier EV Range

Tata offers the Harrier EV with a 65 kWh and a 75 kWh battery pack.  The 65 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 538 km on a single charge, and the 75 kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 627 km on a single charge. 

Also Read: Krushna Abhishek Adds BYD Seal To His Garage - Check What’s Special About This EV

Published 2 July 2025 at 11:42 IST