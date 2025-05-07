Jeep Compass vs Tata Harrier - Which One to Choose Under ₹25 Lakh?

Compass vs Harrier: The mid-size SUV segment in India offers feature-loaded vehicles with decent road presence and comfortable seating. The Tata Harrier and the Jeep Compass are popular options among buyers in this segment. Both are offered with multiple convenience features, are safe, and have a single engine option to choose from.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier for buyers:

Compass vs Harrier: Colour Options

The buyers of the Jeep Compass can choose from seven monotone colour options. The buyers of the Tata Harrier can choose from eight colour options.

Compass vs Harrier: Features

Both SUVs have a feature-loaded cabin experience. The Compass is equipped with a panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, and more. On the other hand, the Harrier has three driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

Compass vs Harrier: Safety Features

The Jeep Compass has multiple airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features. The Tata Harrier has ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, ESC, and other safety features.

Compass vs Harrier: Engine

Both the Jeep Compass and the Tata Harrier are available with a single-engine option. The Compass and the Harrier come equipped with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, making 168 bhp and 350 Nm torque. The Jeep Compass has a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Further, buyers can also opt for a 4x4 option in the Jeep Compass. The Tata Harrier has a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The Harrier is only available with a FWD drivetrain.

Compass vs Harrier: Price