Updated April 25th 2025, 12:29 IST

Jeep Maker Stellantis to Launch Leapmotor EVs in India Soon

Stellantis India is set to bring Leapmotor’s global electric vehicle line-up to India. Globally, Leapmotor offers two electric vehicles in its lineup.

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Leapmotor to soon launch its cars in India
Leapmotor to soon launch its cars in India | Image: Leapmotor

Leapmotors EV India Launch: Stellantis India is set to bring Leapmotor’s global electric vehicle line-up to India. Globally, Leapmotor offers two electric vehicles in its lineup. According to a statement from Stellantis, the entry of Leapmotor in India expands its EV footprint in a fast-growing automotive industry. Further, it said in 2024, Leapmotor recorded total sales of nearly 300,000 vehicles, which the company says has resulted in a double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis. 

This is a developing story… 
 

Published April 25th 2025, 12:08 IST