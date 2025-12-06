Jeep Meridian vs Mahindra Scorpio N - How Do These Big SUVs Compare?

Jeep vs Mahindra: If you are exploring a new car priced around ₹30 lakh that offers good road presence, great driving comfort, and is available with a 4x4 setup, there are a handful of options to choose from. Within this budget, consider the Jeep Meridian, an underrated SUV in its segment. It has good road presence, has features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and comes with a 4x4 setup.

Talking about its rivals, you can check out the Mahindra Scorpio N, which is a popular choice among buyers. It is huge in size, has decent space on the inside, and comes with features like a smaller sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an analogue instrument cluster, and others. It is also available with a 4x4 setup.

Here is a quick comparison of the Jeep Meridian and the Mahindra Scorpio N for the buyers:

Jeep Meridian vs Mahindra Scorpio N - Price

The price of the Jeep Meridian starts at ₹27.38 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹42.30 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Mahindra Scorpio N starts at ₹15.68 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹28.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Jeep Meridian vs Mahindra Scorpio N - Features

Both the Jeep Meridian and the Mahindra Scorpio N are feature-rich offerings. The Meridian comes with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a digital instrument cluster, and others. On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio N comes with a regular sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, driving modes, front-ventilated seats, and others.

Jeep Meridian vs Mahindra Scorpio N - Safety

Talking about safety, the Jeep Meridian and the Mahindra Scorpio N have similar offerings. Both the SUVs come with ADAS, a 3360-degree parking camera, front parking sensors, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

Jeep Meridian vs Mahindra Scorpio N - Engine