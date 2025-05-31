Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) vs BMW G 310 RR - Which 300cc Motorcycle to Choose Under ₹4 Lakh?

Updated May 31st 2025, 11:18 IST
Kawasaki vs BMW: The entry-level 300cc motorcycles, having a sporty stance and decent performance, have a handful of options. Recently, Kawasaki India launched the 2025 Ninja 300 in India, having cosmetic changes. However, it competes with the BMW G 310 RR in its segment. Both are sporty, have decent features, and great performance.
Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) and the BMW G 310 RR for buyers:
Both the Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) and the BMW G 310 RR are decent options in the entry-level 300cc sports bike segment. Buyers can check out the Kawasaki Ninja 300 since the dealership network, service stations are slightly more than the BMW and can compromise on features. Buyers who wants features, brand value, and premium experience can check out the BMW G 310 RR.
The price of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) is ₹3.93 lakh (on-road, Noida), and is available in a single variant. The price of the BMW G 310 RR is ₹3.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in two variants.
In terms of features, the BMW G 310 RR has more features than the Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025). For starters, the BMW G 310 RR has a digital instrument cluster, riding modes, hazard lamps, and more. On the other side, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 has a semi-digital instrument cluster, hazard lamps, and others.
Both the Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) and the BMW G 310 RR are available with three colour options to buyers.
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) is equipped with a 296cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled petrol engine, making 38.9 bhp and 26.1 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. On the other side, the BMW G 310 RR is equipped with a 312cc single-cylinder reverse inclined petrol engine. This engine makes 37 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.
Published May 31st 2025, 11:18 IST