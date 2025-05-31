Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) vs BMW G 310 RR - Which 300cc Motorcycle to Choose Under ₹4 Lakh?

Kawasaki vs BMW: The entry-level 300cc motorcycles, having a sporty stance and decent performance, have a handful of options. Recently, Kawasaki India launched the 2025 Ninja 300 in India, having cosmetic changes. However, it competes with the BMW G 310 RR in its segment. Both are sporty, have decent features, and great performance.

Which one to choose?

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) and the BMW G 310 RR for buyers:

Republic Auto Says

Both the Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) and the BMW G 310 RR are decent options in the entry-level 300cc sports bike segment. Buyers can check out the Kawasaki Ninja 300 since the dealership network, service stations are slightly more than the BMW and can compromise on features. Buyers who wants features, brand value, and premium experience can check out the BMW G 310 RR.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) vs BMW G 310 RR - Price

The price of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) is ₹3.93 lakh (on-road, Noida), and is available in a single variant. The price of the BMW G 310 RR is ₹3.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in two variants.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) vs BMW G 310 RR - Features

In terms of features, the BMW G 310 RR has more features than the Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025). For starters, the BMW G 310 RR has a digital instrument cluster, riding modes, hazard lamps, and more. On the other side, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 has a semi-digital instrument cluster, hazard lamps, and others.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) vs BMW G 310 RR - Colours

Both the Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) and the BMW G 310 RR are available with three colour options to buyers.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) vs BMW G 310 RR - Engine Specifications