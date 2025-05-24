Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R vs Honda CBR 650R - How Do They Compare?

Ninja vs CBR: Buyers looking for a new motorcycle with performance, sporty aesthetics, and aggressive design have multiple options to choose from. Among these options, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a popular option who want performance and has a power output of more than 100 bhp. On the other hand, it competes with the Honda CBR 650R in the 650cc segment. The updated iteration was recently launched in India.

Here is a quick comparison of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and the Honda CBR 650R for biking enthusiasts:

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R vs Honda CBR 650R - Colour Options

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is offered in a single colour option. The Honda CBR 650R is available in two colour options to choose from.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R vs Honda CBR 650R - Features

The feature list on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has a 4.3-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, hazard lamps, four riding modes, and more. On the other hand, the Honda CBR 650R has a digital instrument cluster, hazard lamps, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R vs Honda CBR 650R - Engine Specifications

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is equipped with a 636cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine, making 122 bhp and has a torque output of 69 Nm. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Honda CBR 650R also has a 649cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine, making 93 bhp and 68 Nm of peak torque. This engine is also paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R vs Honda CBR 650R - Price

The price of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is ₹13.16 lakh (on-road, Noida). The price of the Honda CBR 650R is ₹11.99 lakh (on-road, Noida). Both are available in a single variant option only.

Republic Auto Says