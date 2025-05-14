Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs Yamaha R3 - Which 300cc Sportbike to Choose Under ₹4.5 Lakh?

Kawasaki vs Yamaha: The entry-level sportbike segment in India have handful of options to choose from. Sportbike lovers having a budget under ₹4.5 lakh can check out the Ninja 300 from Kawasaki. It is entry-level Ninja model in India. Ninja 300 competes with the Yamaha YZF R3 in the segment. Both are priced competitively, and has a parallel-twin engine.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and Yamaha R3 for buyers:

Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs Yamaha R3 - Price

The price of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is ₹4.03 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in a single variant option. On the other hand, the price of the Yamaha R3 starts at ₹4.09 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in a single variant.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs Yamaha R3 - Colour Options

The buyers of the Ninja 300 can choose from three colour options. On the other side, the R3 is available in two colour options to buyers.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs Yamaha R3 - Features

The feature list on the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is more as compared to the Yamaha R3. The Ninja 300 has a semi-digital instrument cluster, having an analogue tachometer. It comes with a slipper and assist clutch, Eco indicator, and more. On the other hand, the Yamaha R3 has a digital instrument cluster, misses out on slipper and assist clutch, LED lights, and more.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 vs Yamaha R3 - Engine

Both the motorcycles in the 300cc segment are equipped with a parallel-twin petrol engine. The motor on the Kawasaki Ninja 300 makes 38 bhp and 26 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine on the Yamaha R3 makes 41 bhp and 29 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

