Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 2026 Launched, Price Hiked, Performance Decreased

Ninja ZX-10R Updated: Kawasaki India has launched the Ninja ZX-10R 2026 for the Indian market. The automaker has increased the price of the Ninja ZX-10R by up to ₹99,000, but the performance output from the inline four-cylinder petrol engine has decreased. However, Kawasaki has still listed the Ninja ZX-10R 2025 on the website, and it is available at a lower price and with more power figures as compared to the 2026 iteration.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 2026:

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 2026 Price -

The price of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 2026 is ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). There may be a further surge in price after September 22, 2025.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 2026 Discounts -

Kawasaki is offering multiple benefits in September 2025 on the Ninja ZX-10R stock. As per the media reports, Kawasaki is offering a discount of up to ₹1.5 lakh on the 2025 Ninja ZX-10R for a limited period.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 2026 Features -

Regarding the feature list, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 2026 comes with riding modes, dual-channel ABS, launch control, engine brake control, cruise control, a TFT instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, and others.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 2026 Design -

The design of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 2026 remains unchanged. It continues to come with LED headlights and indicators, taillamps, and an aggressive front fascia. The suspension on the Ninja ZX-10R 2026 incorporates Showa BFF forks and a Showa BFRC rear monoshock. For braking duties, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 2026 comes with dual 330mm front discs and a single 220mm rear disc. Additionally, the Ninja ZX-10R also comes fitted with an Ohlins electronic steering damper.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 2026 Engine Specifications -