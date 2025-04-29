Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Which One to Pick Under ₹2.5 Lakh?

Classic 350 vs CB350: The 350cc motorcycle segment has decent options for the buyers to choose from. In this segment, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a popular choice among buyers. On the other side, it competes with the Honda CB350, which is an underrated motorcycle in this segment. Both are equipped with a 350cc engine, has a comfortable seating, and decent features.

Here’s a quick comparison of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350 for buyers:

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Price

The price of the the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is ₹.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is available in seven variants options to choose from. On the other side, the price of the Honda CB350 starts at ₹2.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is available in two variants to choose from.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Features

The feature list on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 consist of a tripper navigation, adjustable levers, hazard lamps, gear position indicator, and more. On the other hand, the Honda CB350 has Bluetooth connectivity, hazard lamps, a USB Type-C charger, and more.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Colour Options

The buyers of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 can choose from seven colour options. These are:

Madras Red

Medallion Bronze

Commando Sand

Stealth Black

Gun Grey

Emerald

Jodhpur Blue

On the other side, the buyers of the Honda CB350 can opt from five colour options. These are:

Rebel Red Metallic

Mat Dune Brown

Pearl Igneous Black

Pearl Deep Ground Gray

Mat Axis Gray Metallic

Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Engine