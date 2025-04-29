Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Honda CB350: Which One to Pick Under ₹2.5 Lakh?

Updated April 29th 2025, 18:13 IST
Classic 350 vs CB350: The 350cc motorcycle segment has decent options for the buyers to choose from. In this segment, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is a popular choice among buyers. On the other side, it competes with the Honda CB350, which is an underrated motorcycle in this segment. Both are equipped with a 350cc engine, has a comfortable seating, and decent features.
Here’s a quick comparison of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350 for buyers:
The price of the the Royal Enfield Classic 350 is ₹.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is available in seven variants options to choose from. On the other side, the price of the Honda CB350 starts at ₹2.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It is available in two variants to choose from.
The feature list on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 consist of a tripper navigation, adjustable levers, hazard lamps, gear position indicator, and more. On the other hand, the Honda CB350 has Bluetooth connectivity, hazard lamps, a USB Type-C charger, and more.
The buyers of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 can choose from seven colour options. These are:
On the other side, the buyers of the Honda CB350 can opt from five colour options. These are:
Both the motorcycles are equipped with a 349cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The engine on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. On the other side, the engine on the Honda CB350 produces 20.7 bhp and 29 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.
