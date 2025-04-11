Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R vs Suzuki Hayabusa - Which Superbike to Choose Under ₹20 Lakh?

Ninja ZX-10R vs Hayabusa: The superbike segment in India has multiple options, which provides an enthusiastic riding experience, performance from the high-revving engine and is one of the aspirational segment for every biking enthusiast to own a superbike sometime in life. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is one of the popular bikes in this segment, known for its aggressive design, performance and comfort while riding. It competes with the Suzuki Hayabusa, which is currently being sold in its third generation avatar in the market. Hayabusa has sharp design, aggressive posture, and a powerful engine and recently got updated with the OBD-2B compliances.

Here is a quick comparison of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R and the Suzuki Hayabusa for the buyers:

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R vs Suzuki Hayabusa: Price

The price of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R starts at ₹18.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single variant. The price of the Suzuki Hayabusa starts at ₹16.92 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants for the buyers.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R vs Suzuki Hayabusa: Colours

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is available in two colour to the buyers. On the other hand, the Suzuki Hayabusa has three colour options for the buyers.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R vs Suzuki Hayabusa: Engine Specifications

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is equipped with a 998cc inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated BS6 petrol engine. This engine makes 200 bhp and 114 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and has a bi-directional quick-shifeter as a standard feature.

On the other side, the Suzuki Hayabusa recently got updated with the OBD-2B emission compliances. Hayabusa has a 1,340cc inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated liquid-cooled DOHC petrol engine, which makes 190 bhp and 142 Nm torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and has a bi-directional quick shifter.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R vs Suzuki Hayabusa: Features