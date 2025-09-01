Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2026 Launched in India - What’s New?

Ninja ZX-6R Updated: Kawasaki India has launched the Ninja ZX-6R 2026 for the Indian market. The sports bike manufacturer has increased the price of the Ninja ZX-6R, has made subtle changes to its design, and it remains unchanged mechanically. Kawasaki says it is the only two-wheeler manufacturer in India that offers an inline four-cylinder 600cc engine. Regarding the deliveries, Kawasaki says it will commence from the first week of September 2025. Talking about the rivals, it competes with the Honda CBR650R and Triumph Daytona 660 in the segment.

Here is a quick rundown of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R for the prospective buyers:

What is the price of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2026?

The price of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2026 starts at ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Kawasaki has increased the prices by ₹16,000 over the previous model.

What are the design changes on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2026?

Kawasaki has made very subtle changes to the design of the Ninja ZX-6R 2026. It continues to get the same Lime Green paint scheme as the previous model, but the 2026 variant comes with new white, blue, and black graphics. Further, as compared to the 2025 model, the 2026 Ninja ZX-6R comes with all-black wheels, giving it a minimalist look.

What are the features of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2026?

The feature list on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2026 includes all LED headlights and taillights, a 4.4-inch TFT instrument cluster, hazard lamps, Bluetooth connectivity, four riding modes, which are Road, Rain, Sport, and Custom, switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS, and more.

What are the engine specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2026?