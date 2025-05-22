Kawasaki Versys-X 300 vs KTM 390 Adventure - Which Adventure Tourer Bike to Choose Under ₹5 Lakh?

Kawasaki vs KTM: The adventure tourer motorcycle segment in India offers a handful of options to choose from. Buyers looking for a motorcycle in this segment can check out the Kawasaki Versys-X 300. It was recently launched in India and is the entry-level Versys motorcycle. On the other side, buyers also have an option to check out the KTM 390 Adventure, which was also updated with new features recently.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 and the KTM 390 Adventure for buyers:

Republic Auto Verdict

Both the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 and the KTM 390 Adventure are priced competitively. Buyers can opt for the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 since it has a better dealership and service network, and can compromise on features and a bit on design. However, buyers who are looking for a modern-day adventure tourer motorcycle having decent features and slightly more performance while off-roading can check out the KTM 390 Adventure.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 vs KTM 390 Adventure - Features

Buyers who wish for a more modern motorcycle and better features can check out the KTM 390 Adventure. It has a TFT instrument cluster, USB Type-C charging port, riding modes, and other features. On the other side, the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 has a semi-digital instrument cluster, halogen headlamps and tail lamps, and others.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 vs KTM 390 Adventure - Colour Options

Buyers can choose the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 and the KTM 390 Adventure from two colour options.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 vs KTM 390 Adventure - Engine Specifications

Now, the main core of the adventure tourer motorcycles is their engine. The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is equipped with a 296cc parallel-twin petrol engine, making 38 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox having a slipper and assist clutch.

On the other hand, the KTM 390 Adventure has a 398.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled petrol engine making 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a quick shifter.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 vs KTM 390 Adventure - Price