Kawasaki Versys X-300 Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Entry-Level Versys in India: Kawasaki has launched an affordable adventure tourer motorcycle for the Indian market. The automaker has launched the Versys X-300. The Versys X-300 has a similar styling as the other motorcycles in the Versys category, has a powerful engine, and comes with decent features on offer. It has multiple Further, buyers will have two colour options to choose from. However, the Kawasaki Versys X-300 competes with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure in its segment.

Here is everything you need to know about the Kawasaki Versys X-300 in India:

Kawasaki Versys X-300 Price

The price of the Kawasaki Versys X-300 is ₹3.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in a single variant.

Kawasaki Versys X-300 Colours

The Kawasaki Versys X-300 is available in two colour options. These are: Candy Lime Green / Metallic Flat Spark Black and Pearl Horizon White.

Kawasaki Versys X-300 Features

The Kawasaki Versys X-300 includes halogen headlamps and indicators, has semi-digital instrument cluster, and others. However, buyers can opt for multiple accessories such as knuckle guards, panniers, fog lamps and others.

Kawasaki Versys X-300 Wheels and Ground Clearance

The Kawasaki Versys X-300 is equipped with 19-inch spoke wheels at the front and 17-inch wheels at the rear. Further it has a ground clearance of 180mm and has a kerb weight of 185 kg.

Kawasaki Versys X-300 Engine Specifications

The Kawasaki Versys X-300 is equipped with a 296cc parallel-twin liquid cooled petrol engine. This engine makes 38 bhp and 26 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. To enhance the riding comfort, the Versys X-300 has slipper and assist clutch on offer.

Kawasaki Versys X-300 Suspensions