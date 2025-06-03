Kawasaki Z900 2025 Launched in India: 5 Features That Sports Bike Buyers Should Know

Kawasaki Z900 Updated: Kawasaki India has updated its popular 900cc motorcycle, the Z900, for the Indian market. It got new features, and the design is slightly tweaked. It has an aggressive styling, has a new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, and runs on Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres. Talking about the price, Kawasaki has hiked it by ₹14,000. The bookings for the Kawasaki Z900 2025 have commenced.



Here is a list of its five features that sports bike buyers should know:

What are the design updates on the new Kawasaki Z900 2025?

The design of the Kawasaki Z900 2025 is now more stylish and aggressive from the front. The design of the LED headlamps is sharper and has LED DRLs as well.

What are the hardware updates on the new Kawasaki Z900 2025?

Talking about the hardware updates, the new Kawasaki Z900 2025 gets radially mounted four-piston Nissin callipers, having a 300mm disc at the front and axial callipers at the rear. Further, Kawasaki has also replaced the tyres and says the new pairs add more grip while riding. However, the tyre size remains unchanged.

What are the new features of the new Kawasaki Z900 2025?

Kawasaki has added new features to the Z900 2025. As compared to the previous model, the new Z900 2025 has a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster, a new switchgear which is also present on the Ninja 1100 SX, ride-by-wire throttle, and cruise control as well. Further, it has riding modes, power modes and for safety, it has dual-channel ABS as well.

What are the engine specifications of the new Kawasaki Z900 2025?

The new Kawasaki Z900 2025 is equipped with a 948cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, making 122 bhp and 94 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. Further, it has a bi-directional quickshifter as well for a smoother gear shift experience.

What is the price of the new Kawasaki Z900 2025?