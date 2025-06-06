Kawasaki Z900 To Honda CB 650R: Top 5 Powerful Bikes to Consider Under ₹10 Lakh in India

Performance Bikes Under ₹10 Lakh: Buyers looking for a sports bike, having a powerful engine and sporty looks, have a wide array of options to choose from. Under a ₹10 lakh budget, there are popular bikes like the Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Daytona 660, and others, with some underrated motorcycles as well in the list. These motorcycles have a high-revving engine, sporty dynamics and has decent features.

Looking for a powerful bike under ₹10 lakh?

Here is a list of the top 5 bikes you can check under ₹10 Lakh in India

Kawasaki Z900

The first motorcycle on the list is the Kawasaki Z900. It is a popular performance sports bike among performance enthusiasts in the segment. Recently, Kawasaki India has updated the Z900 with a minor design update and added new features. The Z900 is equipped with a 948cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine, making 123 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque.

Kawasaki Z900 Price: ₹9.52 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda CB 650R

Honda CB 650R is a popular 650cc motorcycle in the Indian market. It is a naked streetfighter motorcycle, having a bold design and a powerful engine. The CB650R has a 649cc inline four-cylinder petrol engine, making 93 bhp and 62 Nm of peak torque.

Honda CB 650R Price: ₹9.59 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Triumph Daytona 660

The next motorcycle on the list that performance enthusiasts can check is the Triumph Daytona 660. Earlier, Triumph offered it with a 675cc engine, and later in 2024, downsized it to a 660cc engine. The Triumph Daytona 660 is a faired motorcycle, and is equipped with a 660cc inline three-cylinder petrol engine, making 95 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque.

Triumph Daytona 660 Price: ₹9.72 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda CB750 Hornet

Honda Motorcycles recently launched the CB750 Hornet in India. It is a naked motorcycle, having a sharp design and a high-revving engine. The CB 750 Hornet is equipped with a 755cc parallel-twin petrol engine, making 90 bhp and 75 Nm of peak torque.

Honda CB750 Hornet Price: ₹8.59 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Suzuki GSX-8R

The Suzuki GSX-8R is an underrated option in the sports bike segment. It has a full-faired sports bike design, decent features and a powerful engine. The GSX-8R is equipped with a 776cc parallel-twin engine, making 81 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque.