Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors - Top 5 Car Makers With Highest Sales in May 2025

Auto Sales May 2025: The passenger vehicle segment recently saw new launches by different car makers in May 2025. The previous month saw new launches like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, MG Windsor Pro, Tata Altroz facelift, and others. Talking about the domestic sales, multiple car makers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, and others saw a decline. However, Mahindra and Toyota saw a marginal growth in sales. Other car makers like Kia India, Honda Cars, and MG Motor could not make it to the top five list of car makers with the highest sales.

Here is a list of the top five car makers with the highest sales in May 2025:

Maruti Suzuki

The first car maker on the list is Maruti Suzuki. According to a statement, Maruti Suzuki saw total sales of 1,35,962 units in May 2025. The auto manufacturer saw a decline of 5.58 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Further, Maruti Suzuki saw a decline of 1.98 per cent as compared to April 2025.

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Launch: Maruti Suzuki will launch the e-Vitara in September 2025.

Mahindra

The second position on the list is secured by Mahindra and Mahindra. The SUV manufacturer saw total domestic sales of 52,431 units in May 2025, witnessing a decent growth of 21.32 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Further, Mahindra saw a marginal growth of 0.19 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

Upcoming Mahindra Launch: Mahindra is likely to showcase new vehicles on August 15, 2025.

Hyundai -

The third position on the list is secured by Hyundai Motors. According to a statement, the company saw total sales of 43,861 units in May 2025. Hyundai saw a decline of 10.76 per cent on a year-on-year basis and a marginal fall of 1.16 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

Upcoming Hyundai Launch: Hyundai may launch the updated Tucson 2025 for the Indian market.

Tata Motors

The next position on the list is secured by Tata Motors. According to a statement, the auto manufacturer saw total domestic sales of 41,557 units in May 2025. Tata Motors saw an 11.01 per cent decline as compared to May 2024. Further, there was a decline of 8.06 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

Upcoming Tata Launch: Tata Motors will launch the Harrier EV on June 3, 2025.

Toyota

The fifth position on the sales chart is secured by Toyota Kirloskar Motor. According to a statement, the automaker saw total sales of 29,280 units in May 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 22 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Further, the automaker saw a growth of 15.18 per cent on a month-on-month basis.