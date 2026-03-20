Kia Carens Clavis 2026 Updated With GT-Line, X-Line Trims, Adding Panoramic Sunroof and ADAS

Kia has introduced two new variants to its 2026 Carens Clavis lineup. | Image: KIA

Kia India has updated the Carens Clavis lineup for 2026, introducing new GT-Line and X-Line trims while expanding feature availability across mid variants. The update focuses on design differentiation and making premium features more widely accessible across the range.

The new trims are positioned below the ₹20 lakh mark for select variants, with the lineup continuing to span multiple engine and transmission combinations, including petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel options.

GT-Line and X-Line Add Design Differentiation

The headline update is the introduction of GT-Line (GTX and GTX+) and X-Line trims, which bring a more SUV-inspired character to the Carens Clavis.

The GT-Line variants feature sportier styling elements such as redesigned bumpers, gloss black accents on roof rails and ORVMs, new alloy wheels, and lime-coloured brake calipers. The X-Line trim, meanwhile, focuses on a more understated premium look with an exclusive Dark Gun Metal exterior finish, along with Aurora Black Pearl.

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Both trims are offered with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and also introduce features such as Digital Key in higher variants.

Feature Expansion Across Mid Variants

Kia has also strengthened the mid-range trims, which is where most of the volume typically comes from. The HTK+ trim now gets an electric sunroof, while higher trims from HTK+(O) onwards add a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, and a dashcam.

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This aligns with the broader trend in the segment, where features like sunroofs and connected tech are no longer limited to top-end variants.

ADAS Introduced at Lower Price Points

Another key addition is the HTX(O)A variant, which brings Level 2 ADAS features to the turbo-petrol lineup at a sub-₹20 lakh price point.

The Carens Clavis already offers a wide feature set, including advanced safety systems and connected features, and this update pushes those capabilities further down the variant lineup.

Powertrain Options Remain Unchanged