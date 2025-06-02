Kia Carens Clavis EV 2025 India Launch Soon - What to Expect?

Upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV 2025: Kia India has recently launched the Carens Clavis for the Indian market, having an updated exterior and interior profile over the regular Carens. It has replaced the Now Kia is working on a mass-market seven-seater electric MPV, the Clavis EV. Recently, multiple test mules were spotted in different locations and the recent spy shots revealed some further details of the upcoming Clavis EV.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV so far:

What to expect from the exteriors of the upcoming Carens Clavis EV?

Recent spy shots reveal that the upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV headlamps and turn signals will have a similar design to the ICE Carens Clavis. Further, the charging port is likely to be placed at the front. However, we can expect some changes in the front profile to make the design different as compared to the regular Carens Clavis.

On the sides, spy shots reveal a new design for the alloy wheels, which are designed for better aerodynamics and performance. However, the silhouette is likely to remain the same as the Carens Clavis EV is based on the regular Carens Clavis.

What to expect from the interiors of the upcoming Kia Carens Clavis?

The interiors of the upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV are expected to remain similar to the ICE Carens Clavis. Further details are yet to be revealed.

What are the expected features of the upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV?

Since the ICE version of the Carens Clavis is a feature-loaded offering in the market, we can expect a similar feature list on the upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV. It is likely to offer ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, front parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, and more.

What are the expected battery packs on the upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV?

The upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to offer a similar battery pack as the Hyundai Creta EV. The Creta EV is offered with a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack.

When is the upcoming Kia Carens Clavis EV being launched in India?