Looking to buy Kia Carens Clavis: Check Out its Top 3 Alternatives around ₹20 Lakh

Alternatives of Kia Carens Clavis: The MPV segment vehicles offer a spacious cabin, have decent features, and come with multiple engine options. Recently, Kia India launched the Carens Clavis in the market. It has features like a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, driving modes, and more. Regarding engine options, it has a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L diesel, and a 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis is ₹13.42 lakh (on-road, Noida)

Here is a list of the top three alternatives to the Kia Carens Clavis that buyers can check around ₹20 lakh:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The first alternative on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It is a popular MPV, having decent features and a spacious cabin. It offers an 8-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, an analogue instrument cluster, and others. Ertiga offers a 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine, making 105 bhp and 137 Nm of torque. This is also available with a CNG option.

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is ₹10.24 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Mahindra Marazzo

The next MPV on the list which buyers can check is the Mahindra Marazzo. It is an underrated MPV in its segment, and an update is much required. It has basic features like a touchscreen infotainment, dual airbags, analogue instrument cluster, and others. Marazzo comes with a 1.5L diesel engine option only.

The price of the Mahindra Marazzo is ₹16.96 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The third MPV on the list that buyers can check is the Toyota Innova Crysta. It is a popular choice in the segment, and the base variants of the Innova Crysta competes with the top-spec variants of the Kia Carens Clavis. It is available in a seven or an eight seater configuration and comes in a single 2.4L diesel engine option only.