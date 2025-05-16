Kia Carens Clavis (HTX) First Drive Report: Good Looks, But Not a Complete Package

Kia Carens Updated: Kia India recently unveiled the updated iteration of its MPV, the Carens Clavis, in India. The new model comes with a redesigned exterior, fresh interiors, and a new feature list. However, the powertrain remains unchanged compared to the outgoing Carens. The company says the suspensions are slightly tweaked, NVH levels are improved, and the safety features are enhanced for an overall better experience. However, the variant lineup could have been better.

Recently, we drove the Kia Carens Clavis HTX diesel manual variant in the city and on the highway, and we tested out its performance, comfort, features, and other parameters. Here’s our experience on whether the updates are worth it or not.

So let’s begin:

Kia Carens Clavis Exteriors:

Talking about the major update in the Kia Carens Clavis is the exterior. The front profile is revised and is similar to what we have seen on the Syros.

Kia Carens Clavis Front, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

There is a new design for the LED headlamps, and the DRLs will remind one of its elder sibling, the Carnival. The bumper gets blacked-out treatment to reduce the visual bulk, and the lower parts get the silver finish.

Kia Carens Clavis Headlamps, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Since we drove the HTX variant, which is not the top-end variant, it misses out on front radars for ADAS features. However, there is a front parking camera and parking sensors to ease parking in tight spaces.

On the side, the alloy wheel design is revised, and now it is offered in a 17-inch size in the HTX and the HTX+ trim.

Kia Carens Clavis Wheels, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The rest, the silhouette, the door handles, and the ingress and the egress is similar to the regular Carens. The new addition on the Carens Clavis is the lower garnish and the roof rails, which adds a sporty touch to the MPV.

Kia Carens Clavis Side Profile, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The rear of the Carens Clavis is similar to the regular Carens. Now it gets connected LED DRL, LED tail lamps are there, and the reverse parking lamp is at the bottom of the bumper.

Kia Carens Clavis Rear, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Kia has cut corners by offering a halogen bulb in the reverse parking lamp.

Kia Carens Clavis Boot, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The boot space of 216L with all three rows up is decent and can easily accommodate small suitcases for your weekend getaway. However, with the third row folded, there is ample boot space available.

Kia Carens Clavis Interiors:

Since the exteriors of the Kia Carens Clavis are revised, the Korean automaker has worked on the inside as well. Since the dimensions has changed marginally, the space somehow we felt is similar to the regular Carens.

Let’s talk about the third row seat experience first. The knee room is marginal, and the headroom is decent. You sit with a bit of knees-up position and for amenities, there are USB Type-C charging ports and rear AC vents to cool you down. However, taller passengers will feel cramped inside the third row.

Kia Carens Clavis Third Row, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

In the middle row, we drove the seven-seater iteration of the Kia Carens Clavis. It has decent space, after adjusting for the third row passengers.

Kia Carens Clavis Middle Row, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

However, the recline and the sliding function enhance the experience, and to cut the harsh sun, there are sun blinds on the doors.

Kia Carens Clavis Rear Sunshades, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Further, there are rear AC vents and blower controls along with a USB Type-C charger and a rear table to place your laptop or have some food as some basic amenities, which we have also seen on the Carens.

Now let’s come to the front row of the Carens Clavis. The dashboard of the Kia Carens Clavis is the same unit that we have seen on the Syros, but the AC controls and the infotainment switches are updated. There are twin 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment and the instrument cluster.

Kia Carens Clavis Dashboard, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The user interface of the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen is the same as the Sonet and the Seltos. Further, the steering wheel is similar to the Syros and the lower panel switches and functions are similar to what we have seen on the Carens.

Kia Carens Clavis Features:

Since Kia offered the Carens with plenty of convenience features, the Carens Clavis takes it ahead with addition of new features.

For starters, now it comes with 64 colours of ambient lighting, a wireless charger, air purifier, and since we drove the HTX variant, it has a smaller sunroof, and other basic features.

Kia Carens Clavis 12.3-inch Infotainment Screen, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

However, we felt that this variant could have been offered with slight extra features like front ventilated seats, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a few more we felt could have been offered, eyeing the segment of the vehicle.

Kia Carens Clavis Gear Knob, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Kia Carens Clavis Safety Features:

Kia has made sure to offer plenty of safety features on the Carens Clavis. It comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, Highline TPMS, and more.

Kia Carens Clavis Air Purifier, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Since we drove the HTX variant, which is not the top-end variant, we could not experience the Level-2 ADAS features on the Carens Clavis.

Kia Carens Clavis Steering Wheel, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Kia Carens Clavis Engine:

Kia offers the Carens Clavis with three engine options, as does the Seltos. We drove the 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine makes 115 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque.

The engine refinement has slightly improved from the previous Carens. Talking about the performance, there is ample grunt on offer. Post 2,000 RPM, the power kicks in, and the mid-range is the juiciest. However, some lag below 2,000 RPM can be felt, and you might need to downshift to get going.

Kia Carens Clavis Reverse Pakring Camera, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The gearshifts are pretty smooth and easy to shift, but the clutch travel is slightly longer, which might end up in early burning of the clutch plate, and it could have been shorter for a better driving experience.

Kia Carens Clavis Sunroof, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Kia Carens Clavis Ride Quality:

As Kia says, the Carens Clavis is made for a premium and a comfortable experience inside the cabin. The ride quality of the Carens Clavis is refined and smooth. Talking about the suspension tuning, they are on the softer side, absorbing bad roads and potholes easily. With the suspension being on the softer side, the con of this is at triple-digit speed around 115-120 km/h, the ride slightly becomes bouncy on the expansion joints and on highways.

Kia Carens Clavis Rear Amenities, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Talking about the steering wheel, the feel and feedback are decent in city conditions, but could have been more responsive at higher speeds on highways. There is a body roll present, and is not meant for hard cornering.

Kia Carens Clavis Brakes:

The Kia Carens Clavis comes with all four disc brakes as standard equipment across the variant lineup. Though Kia offers progressive brakes on the Carens Clavis, in our driving experience, we felt the brakes could have been better and ensured confidence under heavy braking.

Kia Carens Clavis Rear Tail lamps, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Kia Carens Clavis Price:

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis will be announced on May 23, 2025.

Kia Carens Clavis Rear Right Profile, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Conclusion: