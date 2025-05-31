Kia Carens Clavis (HTX) vs Toyota Innova Crysta (GX): Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Carens Clavis vs Innova Crysta: The MPV segment in India is a popular choice as these cars have spacious and comfortable cabin, decent performance from the engine, and is feature-loaded. Recently, Kia India launched the Carens Clavis in India. However, its HTX variant with diesel engine and manual transmission competes with the Toyota’s Innova Crysta GX variant, which is the base variant.

Which one should you buy, the Kia Carens Clavis (HTX) or the Toyota Innova Crysta (GX)?

Here is a quick comparison of the Kia Carens Clavis (HTX) and the Toyota Innova Crysta (GX) for prospective buyers:

Kia Carens Clavis (HTX) vs Toyota Innova Crysta (GX): Features

Since the Kia Carens Clavis (HTX) is the top-spec trim and the Toyota Innova Crysta (GX) is the base variant, there is a parity in features on offer. The Kia Carens Clavis (HTX) offers features like a regular sunroof, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and more. On the other side, the Toyota Innova Crysta (GX) base variant offers features like manual air conditioning, analogue instrument cluster, there is tilt telescopic steering column, and others.

Kia Carens Clavis (HTX) vs Toyota Innova Crysta (GX): Safety Features

The Kia Carens Clavis (HTX) has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features as standard across variant lineup. On the other side, the Toyota Innova Crysta (GX) has three-airbags, ABS, EBD, hill start assist control, and more.

Kia Carens Clavis (HTX) vs Toyota Innova Crysta (GX): Engine

Since we are talking about the diesel engine options only, the Kia Carens Clavis (HTX) variant has a 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, making 115 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. On the other side, the Toyota Innova Crysta (GX) variant has a 2.4L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, making 148 bhp and 343 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Kia Carens Clavis (HTX) vs Toyota Innova Crysta (GX): Price

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis (HTX) is ₹22.62 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other hand, the price of the Toyota Innova Crysta (GX) is ₹23.33 lakh (on-road, Noida).

