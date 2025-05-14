MG Astor vs Kia Seltos - How Do They Compare?

MG vs Kia: The compact SUV segment is a popular choice among new buyers in India. It has a wide array of options to choose from, and these options are available with multiple engine options and comfort features on offer. The MG Astor is one of the offerings in the segment. It has decent features and two engine options. Talking about the competition, the Astor competes with the Kia Seltos, which is a popular choice among buyers.

Which one to choose under ₹15 lakh? Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the MG Astor and the Kia Seltos for buyers:

MG Astor vs Kia Seltos: Price

The MG Astor comes at a price tag of ₹13.19 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Kia Seltos starts at ₹13.06 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

MG Astor vs Kia Seltos: Features

Both options are well-equipped with features. The MG Astor has a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, but the infotainment screen requires an update. On the other side, the Seltos has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, driving modes, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and more.

MG Astor vs Kia Seltos: Safety

The safety features on the MG Astor and the Kia Seltos are similar. Both are equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and other safety features.

MG Astor vs Kia Seltos: Engine

The buyers of the MG Astor can either opt for a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Otherwise, buyers can choose a 1.3L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

On the other hand, the buyers of the Kia Seltos have three engine options. There is a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine option.

Republic Auto Says: