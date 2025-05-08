Kia Carens Clavis Unveiled in India – Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Carens Sibling in India: Kia India has unveiled a new MPV for the Indian market. The automaker has introduced the Carens Clavis, which has a bold design, is feature-loaded and has multiple engine options. Clavis offers many convenience features such as a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and more. The bookings of the Kia Carens Clavis begins on May 9th. Kia India will soon launch a mass-market electric vehicle for the Indian market.

Here is a quick rundown of the newly unveiled Kia Carens Clavis for buyers:

Kia Carens Clavis Price:

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis are still under wraps. However, the bookings of the Carens Clavis starts at ₹25,000.

Kia Carens Clavis Exteriors

The exterior design of the Kia Carens Clavis has a bold appearance. There is a sharp connected LED DRL, LED projector headlamps, a high bonnet line, and black bumpers to reduce the visual bulk. It runs on 17-inch alloy wheels and has a regular door handles styling. The rear has a connected LED DRL and LED tail lamps as a similar design as the Carens.

Kia Carens Clavis Interiors

The interiors of the Kia Carens Clavis are similar to the Syros. It has a 26.72-inch connected screen, comprising an infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. Despite having multiple screens, Kia offers physical controls for several functions. The steering wheel on the Carens Clavis is similar to the Syros.

Kia Carens Clavis Features

The feature list on the Kia Carens Clavis comprises a dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, front-ventilated seats, powered front seats, and more. Further, it has 64 colours for the ambient lighting, traction control modes, driving modes, and more. It is equipped with an eight-speaker BOSE audio system.

Kia Carens Clavis Safety Features

The Kia Carens Clavis offers Level-2 ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, and others, six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and more.

Kia Carens Clavis Engine Options

The prospective buyers of the Kia Carens Clavis can opt for a petrol or a diesel engine option. It comes with a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5L diesel engine, which we have seen on other Kia cars. All the three engines are available with either a manual or an automatic gearbox.

Kia Carens Clavis Colours