Volkswagen Golf GTI India Launch Soon, Deliveries in June 2025

Good News for VW Golf Lovers: Volkswagen India has officially announced the commencement of the pre-bookings of its much anticipated Golf GTI in India. According to a statement from Volkswagen, the prospective buyers of the Golf GTI can pre-book the car from May 5 onwards. The German automaker will be launching the latest generation of the Golf GTI in India and will come via the CBU route. However, the company said the delivers will commence from June 2025 onwards.

“The Golf GTI is revered as one of the most iconic cars globally, and we are truly proud to offer customers in India the opportunity to own a piece of Volkswagen’s performance legacy,” Mr Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said.

Here’s everything that the prospect buyers need to know about the upcoming Volkswagen Golf GTI:

Volkswagen Golf GTI Engine Specifications

The Volkswagen Golf GTI will be powered by a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. This engine makes 261BHP and 370Nm torque, mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission. Further, the company claims it can have a 0-100km/h sprint in 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Features

The feature list on the Volkswagen Golf GTI comprises a dual-zone climate control, seat ventilation and heating function, USB Type-C charger, a wireless charger, multiple driving modes, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen that is also available on the Tigaun R Line, and more.

Additionally, it is also have ADAS features for enhanced safety, multiple airbags, ABS, traction control, and more.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Exteriors

The exteriors of the Golf GTI has a sporty design. It has sharp LED headlamps, a subtle red strip connecting the headlamps, GTI badging on the grille, and a black finish on the grill of the bumper. It has five LED fog lamp units, and has front parking sensors, but misses out on a front parking camera. The rears have a dual-exhaust tip, and a subtle black treatment on the rear bumper.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Interiors