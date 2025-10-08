Kia Carens Clavis Updated With New Variants in India - Check Price, Features, and Specifications

Kia Updates Carens Clavis: Kia India has recently launched the Carens Clavis for the Indian market. According to a statement, the Carens Clavis now gets a new HTX (O) variant, and the six-seater configuration is available from the HTK+ variant onwards. Kia says now you can choose the Carens Clavis from eight trim options, and it remains unchanged mechanically. The Kia Carens Clavis is a feature-loaded offering, having Level-2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and other features.

Here’s everything you need to know about the updated Kia Carens Claivs:

Which is the new variant in the Kia Carens Clavis?

Kia has added a new HTX (O) variant to the lineup, and now it is available in eight options to choose from. The automaker says it will be positioned over the regular HTX variant. This variant is only available with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Regarding the feature list, it will come with an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and since it is only available with the automatic variant, it will have drive modes, remote engine start, and an electronic parking brake.

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis HTX (O) variant is ₹19.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

From which variant of the Kia Carens Clavis is the six-seater configuration available?

As per Kia, now you can choose the Carens Clavis with a six-seater configuration from the HTK+ variant onwards. It is available in the HTK+ and HTK+(O) variants. However, you can choose the Kia Carens Clavis HTK+ with a six-seater configuration with a turbo petrol or a diesel engine option, whereas the Kia Carens Clavis HTK+(O) variant is available only with a turbo petrol engine. Both the petrol and diesel engines with six-seater configurations are only available with an automatic gearbox.