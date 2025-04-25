Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 - How Do They Compare?

Carens vs XL6: Buyers planning for a six-seater MPV with comfortable seating, decent features, and refined engine options can check out the Kia Carens. It is available in three engine options, with features such as a sunroof, ambient lighting, driving modes, and more. It competes with the Maruti Suzuki XL6 in its segment. It has a bold design, has decent features and is available with a single-engine option.

Which one to choose? Here’s a feature-by-feature comparison of the Kia Carens and the Maruti Suzuki XL6 for buyers:

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 - Features

The feature list on the Kia Carens has multiple driving modes, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, front-ventilated seats, ambient lighting, a sunroof, a wireless charger, and more. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a 9-inch infotainment screen, a 360-degree parking camera, front-ventilated seats, automatic climate control, and more.

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 - Safety Features

The safety features on the Kia Carens comprise six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, TPMS, a reverse parking camera, and more. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 has four airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, traction control, ABS, EBD, and other safety features.

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 - Engine Options

The buyers of the Kia Carens can choose either a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, or a 1.5L diesel engine. All the engines are available with either a manual or an automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki XL6 has a single engine option, which is a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is mated to a manual or an automatic gearbox. This engine is also available with a CNG option.

Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 - Price