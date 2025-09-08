Kia Cars Becomes More Affordable by up to ₹4.5 Lakh After GST Reduction

GST Benefit on Kia Cars: Kia has announced a price drop of its entire ICE lineup for the Indian market after the government made reductions in the GST. According to Kia, the major price drop is witnessed by the Carnival, which is now cheaper by up to ₹4.48 lakh. Since the government has reduced the taxes on sub-4m compact cars from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, the Sonet and the Syros have also seen a major price drop. Kia further says that the new prices of its ICE cars will be applicable from September 22, 2025.

Here’s how much the price drop will be done to various Kia cars in India after GST 2.0:

What is the update on the price of the Kia Sonet?

The price of the Kia Sonet before GST 2.0 was ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With the GST 2.0, the Sonet has a price drop of up to ₹1.64 lakh.

What is the update on the price of the Kia Syros?

The price of the Kia Syros before GST 2.0 was ₹9.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With the GST 2.0, the Syros has a price drop of up to ₹1.86 lakh.

What is the update in the price of the Kia Seltos?

The price of the Kia Seltos before GST 2.0 was ₹11.18 lakh (ex-showroom). With the GST 2.0, the Seltos has a price drop of up to ₹75,372.

What is the update on the price of the Kia Carens?

The price of the Kia Carens before GST 2.0 was ₹11.40 lakh (ex-showroom). With the GST 2.0, the Carens has a price drop of up to ₹48,513

What is the update in the price of the Kia Carens Clavis?

The price of the Kia Carens Clavis before GST 2.0 was ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With the GST 2.0, the Carens Clavis has a price drop of up to ₹78,674.

What is the update on the price of the Kia Carnival?