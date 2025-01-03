Kia Global Sales: Kia EV3 is a muscular SUV, having a bold design, a spacious interior and a large battery pack. It is powered by an 81.4kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 601km on a single charge. Kia said on Friday that it sold 30,89,457 units globally in 2024. According to a statement, the automaker saw a surge of 0.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Kia further said that sales in Korea were at 46,070 units in December 2024, having a surge of 2.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The Sportage SUV topped the global sales ranking in 2024, followed by the Seltos and Sorento SUV. For 2025, the Kia targets sales of 3.22 million units globally.

Let us have a look at the further sales figures of Kia:

Kia Sales in Korea:

According to a statement, the company recorded total sales of 46,070 units in December 2024. It saw a growth of 2.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis. On the contrary, the company recorded a decline of 4.1 per cent as compared to November 2024. The overall sales of Kia in 2024 were at 563,660 units, recording a decline of 4.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Kia Sales Outside of Korea:

Kia recorded total sales of 1,93,887 units in December 2024 outside of Korea. According to Kia, the auto manufacturer recorded a growth of 14.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis. As compared to November 2024, Kia registered a decline of 10.1 per cent on a month-on-month basis. Talking about 2024, the company recorded total sales of 25,43,361 units, resulting in a growth of 1 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Kia Global Sales:

Kia recorded global sales of 240,537 units in December 2024. The company saw a surge of 11.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis. As compared to November 2024, the company recorded a decline of 9 per cent. In 2024, Kia saw total sales of 30,89,457, registering a minimal growth of 0.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Kia Top Selling Models:

As per the statement, the Sportage SUV topped the 2024 global sales rankings by model. The company sold 587,717 units in 2024. It was followed by the Seltos SUV, registering sales of 312,246 units. Additionally, the third SUV on the list is, the Sorento SUV recording sales of 280,705 units.

Kia Outlook for 2025: