Kia Carens To Mahindra Scorpio N: Top 5 Six-Seater Cars in India

Six Seater Cars in India: The six-seater cars in India have a diverse range of vehicles, that cater to families, and groups of people, who are seeking a comfortable, practical vehicle. These vehicles offer captain seats in the middle row and buyers prefer them as they provide more sense of space in the cabin. In India, the most affordable six-seater MPV is the Maruti Suzuki XL6. The price of the XL6 starts at Rs 11.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is a list of the top five six-seater vehicles that buyers can consider while planning for a new vehicle:

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Buyers looking for a Maruti Suzuki have the only option of choosing XL6. It is based on the Ertiga and has a similar design at the rear. The interiors of the XL6 are identical to the Ertiga. Regarding the feature list, it has a 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, a heads-up display, and more. For safety, it comes with four airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Maruti Suzuki offers XL6 in a single-engine option. It is powered by a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 104BHP and 137Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price: Rs 11.61 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia Carens

The next car that buyers can check out while planning for a six-seater vehicle is the Kia Carens. It has a robust stance and ample space in the interiors. It has features such as front-ventilated seats, dual 10.25-inch screens, driving modes, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and more. Buyers have multiple engine options to choose from.

It is powered by a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 115BHP and 145Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Buyers also have an option for a powerful turbo petrol engine. It is a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 160bhp and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed IMT gearbox or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. If planning for a diesel engine, buyers have the option to choose the 1.5L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 115bhp and 253Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual, IMT and a torque converter gearbox.

Kia Carens Price: Rs 12.81 lakh (ex-showroom) for Prestige (o) variant.

MG Hector Plus

Buyers looking for a mid-size SUV can check out the MG Hector Plus. It has a bold exterior design, and spacious interiors and is a feature-loaded SUV. It has features such as a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, front-ventilated seats, ambient lighting and more. For safety, it comes with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Regarding engine options, buyers have an option to select from a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 2.0L diesel engine. The 1.5L petrol engine produces 141BHP and 250Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The 2.0L diesel engine produces 170BHP and 350Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

MG Hector Plus Price: Rs 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for Style variant

Mahindra XUV 700

The next car that buyers can check out in the six-seater configuration is the Mahindra XUV 700. It has bold exteriors, decent space in the interiors and is loaded with features. It offers dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a dual 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, and Level-2 ADAS. Buyers can select it in two engine options. It has a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 200BHP and 370Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. It has a 2.2L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 185BHP and 450Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. It is also offered with an AWD option.

Mahindra XUV 700 Price: Rs 19.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX7 petrol variant.

Mahindra Scorpio N

The next car on the list that buyers can check out on the list of the six-seater configuration is the Mahindra Scorpio N. It has a sporty muscular exteriors, decent space in the cabin and has powerful engine option. It has features such as dual-zone climate control, a sunroof, driving modes, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Regarding engines, it is powered by a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 200bhp and 370Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual and automatic gearbox. It has a 2.0L inline four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 175BHP and 370Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. The Scorpio N is also available with a 4WD option.