Kia India Launches Battery-as-a-Service Programme for Carens Clavis EV: EMI Starts at ₹51,520, Battery at ₹3.3/km

Kia India on Wednesday launched a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) finance programme for the Carens Clavis EV, its first made-in-India electric vehicle, in a move aimed at lowering the financial barrier to EV ownership by splitting the cost of the vehicle and its battery into two separate loan accounts.

The dual-loan structure is the core of the programme. Instead of financing the entire vehicle as a single unit, customers will hold separate loans for the chassis and the battery, a model that reduces upfront acquisition costs while offering more flexibility in repayment. Under the Standard pack, priced at ₹17.99 lakh ex-showroom, ownership starts at a down payment of ₹51,520 with EMIs beginning at ₹26,650, alongside a per-kilometre battery repayment of ₹3.3. The Extended pack, priced at ₹21.99 lakh, starts at ₹60,452 with EMIs from ₹33,099. Tenure goes up to 60 months for the vehicle body and up to 96 months for the battery component.

Kia's framing of the initiative is worth noting. The BaaS model is designed to address one of the most persistent deterrents to EV adoption in India: the high sticker price driven largely by battery costs, which can account for 30 to 40 per cent of a vehicle's total price. By decoupling the battery from the vehicle cost in the financing structure, Kia is effectively letting buyers pay for the battery over time and on usage terms, rather than absorbing the full cost upfront.

On the infrastructure side, Kia India says it has over 15,000 charging points accessible through the K-Charge platform on the MyKia app, with more than 100 dealerships equipped with DC fast chargers and over 267 EV-ready workshops across the country.

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Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, said the BaaS model is a strategic step toward reducing upfront costs and enabling wider adoption of EV technology, framing it as part of a broader push to build a sustainable mobility ecosystem in India.

The launch comes as India's EV market continues to gain momentum, supported by government policy and expanding charging infrastructure. For Kia, the timing also makes commercial sense: the Carens Clavis EV has reportedly seen positive market reception since its 2025 launch, and the BaaS programme appears designed to convert consideration into conversion among buyers who remain hesitant about the price point.

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