Kia India Records 18.3% Surge in Sales in April 2025, Teases New Car Launch

Upcoming Kia Clavis: Kia India recorded total sales of 23,623 units in April 2025. According to a statement from Kia, the automaker saw a growth of 18.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The Company saw a growth in volumes by 3,655 units as compared to April 2024. However, Kia saw a decline in sales compared to March 2025. There was a fall in volumes by 1,902 units, resulting in a decline of 8 per cent on a month-on-month basis. In Kia India’s portfolio, most sales were recorded by the Sonet, their entry-level model in India.

"We are pleased by the strong start to CY’25, underscored by the enduring success of the Sonet and the positive market response for the new Syros.” Mr Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP and Head of Sales and Marketing, said.

Here’s everything that you need to know:

What were the sales of Kia models in April 2025?

According to a statement, the Sonet was the best-selling model in the lineup. It saw total sales of 8,068 units in April 2025, having a 4 per cent growth on a YoY basis. The Seltos recorded total sales of 6,135 units, having a decline of 6.3 per cent on a YoY basis. However, the Carens, Syros, and the Carnival recorded a decline in sales in April 2025.

What were the sales of Kia India in the CY25?

Kia India said the CY25 sales were on a positive momentum and saw a decent growth of 16.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Upcoming Kia Car in India: