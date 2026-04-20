Kia Launches Syros 2026 Starting at ₹8.39 Lakh With More Variants and Wider Automatic Options

Kia has introduced the updated Syros 2026 (MY26) in India, expanding its compact SUV lineup with new variants, design tweaks, and a stronger focus on accessibility, particularly around automatic transmissions.

The refreshed model now starts at ₹8.39 lakh (ex-showroom), undercutting earlier entry pricing and positioning itself more aggressively in the sub-₹10 lakh segment.

More Variants, Wider Price Coverage

The biggest change in the 2026 update is structural rather than cosmetic.

Kia has added new trims, including HTE, HTE(O), HTK+(O), and HTX(O), expanding the lineup to offer more granular pricing and feature distribution. This allows buyers to access higher-end features without necessarily jumping to top variants.

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The Syros has already been available in multiple variants across petrol and diesel powertrains, with prices historically ranging from around ₹8.6 lakh to ₹15.9 lakh depending on configuration.

Automatic Gets More Accessible

Another key shift is the wider availability of automatic options.

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Kia has introduced more automatic variants, including diesel automatic trims starting from the mid-range HTK+ level. This addresses a gap in the segment, where diesel-automatic combinations are still relatively limited.

For urban buyers, this is not a small update. It directly affects usability in traffic-heavy environments.

Design Tweaks Aim for a Stronger SUV Presence

Visually, the changes are subtle but deliberate. The Syros MY26 gets updated front and rear bumpers, new LED elements, and a more rugged treatment with black skid plates and body-coloured inserts. There are also new 17-inch alloy wheels with coloured brake callipers on higher trims.

Features Remain the Core Pitch

Kia is continuing to lean heavily on features as a differentiator. The Syros MY26 retains elements like a large panoramic display setup, dual-pane sunroof, ventilated seats (including rear), and connected car features with over-the-air updates.

Safety and Practicality Stay Intact

The model continues to carry a five-star BNCAP safety rating, along with a 20-feature safety package. Under the hood, the Syros remains available with both petrol and diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions.