Tata EV Owners Will Soon be Able to Unlock Cars Using iPhone, Apple Watch

Apple may soon bring its digital car key feature to Tata electric vehicles, marking a significant step toward deeper smartphone-car integration in India.

Evidence spotted on Apple’s backend (via Macrumors) suggests that Tata EVs are being prepared for integration with Apple’s Car Key feature, although the company has not officially confirmed timelines or supported models yet.

Image: Macrumors

Your iPhone Could Replace Your Car Key

Apple’s Car Key feature, introduced in 2022, allows users to unlock and start their vehicles using an iPhone or Apple Watch.

The digital key is stored inside the Wallet app, and users can unlock a compatible car simply by holding their device near the vehicle’s NFC reader. In some cases, just tapping the door handle is enough.

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There is also an “Express Mode” that removes the need for Face ID or passcode authentication, making the process faster, while still offering secure options when needed.

Tata Joins a Global List of Supported Brands

If the rollout goes through, Tata will join a growing list of global automakers that already support Apple’s digital car key ecosystem. Brands like BMW, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and others already offer this functionality in select models.

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Tata’s inclusion is notable because it would make it one of the first Indian automakers to adopt this feature at scale, bringing a premium connected car experience to a wider market. According to FADA, Tata sold the highest number of electric vehicles in the March quarter, making the upcoming feature more ubiquitous in the Indian market.

This Was Already in the Works

The development is not entirely unexpected. At WWDC 2025, Apple had announced that Tata would be among 13 new car brands set to support Car Key in the future.

Separate reports at the time suggested that Tata EV users would eventually be able to lock, unlock, and even start their vehicles using their phones, without needing a physical key.

The latest backend evidence suggests that this rollout is now moving closer to reality.

What It Means for Tata EV Owners

Once available, the feature could change how users interact with their cars. Instead of carrying a key fob, drivers would rely on their phone or smartwatch. The system also supports sharing digital keys with others through messaging platforms, allowing temporary or restricted access.

This opens up use cases beyond convenience, including shared mobility, family access, and remote control.

Which Models Will Support It?

Apple’s internal listing does not specify which Tata EV models will support Car Key. It is likely that newer or more connected vehicles, such as Harrier.ev and Curvv.ev, will get the feature first, especially those with advanced infotainment and connectivity systems.