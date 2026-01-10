Kia Seltos 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Seltos vs Victoris: The mid-size SUV segment offers multiple options in the market, which are feature-rich, have comfortable seating, with a good exterior design, and reliable powertrain options. Recently, Kia India launched the second generation of the Seltos for the market. It got a new exterior and interior design, and new features were added. Some of the key features on offer are a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, and others.

Talking about its competitors, it competes with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, which is also the latest entrant in the segment. It has a bold exterior design, spacious interiors, and has decent features on offer. Some of the key features in the Victoris are a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and others. Moreover, it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Here is a quick comparison of the Kia Seltos 2026 and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris for prospective buyers:

Kia Seltos 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Price

The price of the Kia Seltos 2026 starts at ₹12.93 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Kia Seltos 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Features

Both the Kia Seltos 2026 and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris are feature-rich offerings in the market. The Seltos 2026 has a dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, driving modes, and others. On the other side, the Victoris has a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, and others.

Kia Seltos 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Safety Features

Regarding safety, the Seltos 2026 and the Victoris have six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold assist, an electronic parking brake, Level-2 ADAS, having adaptive cruise control, adaptive lane keep assist, and others.

Kia Seltos 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Engine