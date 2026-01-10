Updated 10 January 2026 at 15:15 IST
Kia Seltos 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Price, Features, Specifications Compared
Recently, Kia India launched the second generation of the Seltos for the market. It got a new exterior and interior design, and new features were added. Talking about its competitors, it competes with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, which is also the latest entrant in the segment. Here is a quick comparison of the Kia Seltos 2026 and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris for prospective buyers:
- Automobile News
- 2 min read
Seltos vs Victoris: The mid-size SUV segment offers multiple options in the market, which are feature-rich, have comfortable seating, with a good exterior design, and reliable powertrain options. Recently, Kia India launched the second generation of the Seltos for the market. It got a new exterior and interior design, and new features were added. Some of the key features on offer are a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, and others.
Talking about its competitors, it competes with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, which is also the latest entrant in the segment. It has a bold exterior design, spacious interiors, and has decent features on offer. Some of the key features in the Victoris are a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and others. Moreover, it has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.
Here is a quick comparison of the Kia Seltos 2026 and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris for prospective buyers:
Kia Seltos 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Price
The price of the Kia Seltos 2026 starts at ₹12.93 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris starts at ₹12.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
Advertisement
Kia Seltos 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Features
Both the Kia Seltos 2026 and the Maruti Suzuki Victoris are feature-rich offerings in the market. The Seltos 2026 has a dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, driving modes, and others. On the other side, the Victoris has a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, and others.
Kia Seltos 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Safety Features
Regarding safety, the Seltos 2026 and the Victoris have six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold assist, an electronic parking brake, Level-2 ADAS, having adaptive cruise control, adaptive lane keep assist, and others.
Advertisement
Kia Seltos 2026 vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Engine
The Kia Seltos 2026 comes with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo petrol engine and a 1.5L diesel engine, paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox. On the other side, the Victoris has a 1.5L NA petrol engine, which is also available with a CNG option or you can opt for an AWD setup. Moreover, for more fuel efficiency, there is a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine as well.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 10 January 2026 at 15:15 IST