Kia Seltos Facelift Spied Ahead of Launch - Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Upcoming Kia Seltos Facelift: Kia India is gearing up to launch the facelift version of its popular compact SUV, Seltos, for the Indian market. Recently, a Reddit user shared camouflaged images of the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift on the internet. The facelift model is expected to come with new powertrain options, have an updated feature list, and is likely get bigger dimensions.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift:

Kia Seltos Facelift Exteriors:

The next-generation Kia Seltos facelift will get a new boxy design on the outside. As per the images shared, it will come with a revamped design for the LED headlights, LED DRLs, and bumpers.

On the side, the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift will come with more chunky wheel arch claddings and a new design for the alloy wheels.

At the rear, the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift is expected to come with a split design for the tail lamps, sportier bumpers and other changes.

Kia Seltos Facelift Interiors:

On the inside, the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift is likely to come with a revamped layout for the dashboard. Though not many details are revealed yet, we expect Kia to bring new interior themes and soft-touch panels in multiple areas. Since it is anticipated that the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift will come with larger dimensions, the space in the interiors is also expected to increase.

Kia Seltos Facelift Features:

The current generation of the Kia Seltos is a feature-loaded offering in the market. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, front ventilated seats, and others. However, in the upcoming facelift model, we can expect Kia to add slightly more features, like memory seats, rear seat ventilation, and others.

Kia Seltos Facelift Engine: