Kia Seltos Facelift to Launch Soon in India - What to Expect?

Kia Seltos Facelift Launch: Buyers, when exploring options for a new purchase in the compact SUV segment, have various options in the segment, which are feature-loaded, have good comfort space, and multiple powertrain options. In this segment, the Kia Seltos is a popular choice among buyers. The South Korean automaker first launched it in 2019 and updated it in 2023. Now, the automaker is set to launch the second generation of Seltos in the Indian market, and it will come with a striking exterior design along with some additions to the feature list.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Kia Seltos:

Upcoming Kia Seltos Exteriors

Image Soruce: X (Kia Worldwide)

As per the official Kia social media handles, some glimpses of the exteriors of the Seltos facelift were teased. The front, side, and rear will come with a new design. The Seltos facelift will come with a new, sharp design for the LED headlamps and LED DRLs. On the side, it will come with a new design for the alloy wheels, and the teaser suggests that it will have subtle roof rails as well, along with a subtle spoiler, which enhances the overall sporty aesthetic. The rear will come with a new design of the LED taillamp and a new bumper for a more rugged appearance.

Upcoming Kia Seltos Interiors

The interiors of the upcoming Kia Seltos have not been teased yet. However, we expect Kia to give a completely new design in the dashboard, using premium leatherette materials, and a new design for the steering wheel as well. We can expect Kia to offer a similar steering wheel design as the Carens Clavis or in the Syros.

Image Soruce: X (Kia Worldwide)

Upcoming Kia Seltos Features

Regarding the feature list, the current generation of the Seltos is a feature-loaded option in the market. However, with the update, we can expect the addition of some new features, like ambient lighting, dual wireless chargers, rear ventilated seats, memory seats, ambient lighting, and others.

Image Soruce: X (Kia Worldwide)

Upcoming Kia Seltos Engine Specification

Currently, the Kia Seltos is available with a 1.5L NA petrol, a 1.5L turbo petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine to choose from. However, with the new model, it is expected to continue with the same powertrain. In future, Kia may launch it with a hybrid powertrain to compete with the Toyota Hyryder hybrid and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid in the segment.

Image Soruce: X (Kia Worldwide)

Upcoming Kia Seltos Price and India Launch